Soldaat: Chippa United beef up squad with signing of 'Messi'

The Chilli Boys have announced the signing of youngster named after the Barcelona star into their first team

have promoted youngster Xabiso Soldaat to the first team as they look to save their Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

The Chilli Boys released a statement that the midfielder has been a crucial member of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad and has impressed coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s senior side.

Also known as ‘Messi’, Soldaat joins the Eastern cape-based PSL club in challenging times as the club look to bag wins in their remaining three league games.

More teams

“The club is delighted to announce that youngster Xabiso "Messi" Soldaat has been promoted from our MDC to the 1st team,” read the statement from Chippa.

“Messi, as he is affectionately known by his peers, hails from Greenbushes in Port Elizabeth.

“He has been an integral part of our MultiChoice Diski Challenge team showing a great display of maturity beyond his years. We wish him well Blue heart.

“The Chilli Boys of tomorrow belongs to the young.”

The player’s promotion comes on the back of an announcement that the Chilli Boys have opted to play their top-flight matches in East London as they move from the iconic nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“The club had to submit Absa Stadium in East London as their main home venue and Sisa Dukashe Stadium as an alternative venue for the start of the 2020/21 season,” read the club statement.

“The club is also currently engaging with all relevant stakeholders to make the move permanent.”

Meanwhile, since taking charge of the technical team, Seema has managed to lead the club to a victory over , a loss to and a draw against and Stellenbosch on Friday night.

Article continues below

As they occupy the 12th spot on the log with 31 points from 28 matches so far, they look like they have secured their top-flight status having amassed over 30 points,but their mission is far from over.

Chippa are scheduled to face log leaders on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium before wrapping up their 2019/20 campaign against at Ellis Park Stadium next weekend.

The former Bloemfontein manager will hope to at least secure a victory out of the remaining games for them to avoid a spot in the play-offs.