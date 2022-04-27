Solanke scores as Bournemouth secure comeback draw versus Swansea City

Dominic Solanke was on target as Bournemouth played a 3-3 draw with Swansea City in Tuesday’s English Championship encounter.

In the six-goal thriller, at the Swansea.com Stadium, the Cherries bounced back from three goals down to ensure that the game ended on a winner, no vanquished note.

Having scored three times in his last two league fixtures, the former England youth international was expectedly named in Bournemouth’s starting XI, and he justified Scott Parker’s faith in him with a strike from the penalty mark.

With just six minutes into the game, Joel Piroe put the hosts ahead after beating goalkeeper Mark Travers from a close range.

He completed his double six minutes later by volleying home with aplomb after Cyrus Christie’s cross was parried by Travers.

The visitors could have pulled one back, albeit, Kyle Naughton did well to cut out Ethan Laird’s cross after Jamal Lowe had driven forward.

A few minutes later, Lewis Cook volleyed at Andy Fisher from a half-cleared corner kick before Solanke had his effort blocked by Joel Latibeaudiere.

As it appeared to be a productive evening for Swansea, they made it three goals two minutes before the hour mark thanks to Cyrus Christie who was teed up by Michael Obafemi.

Despite looking dead and buried, Bournemouth stepped up their performance to ensure that the game finished all square.

First, Kieffer Moore pulled one goal back in the 72nd minute after heading home a well-taken corner kick from Jaidon Anthony.

Nine minutes left from full time, Solanke netted his 28th league goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Although Moore was foiled by a stunning save from goalkeeper Fisher in the 90th minute, he made no mistake when he drilled home the leveller after Solanke’s header had been saved.

While Solanke was on parade from start to finish, Cote d’Ivoire prospect Siriki Dembele was an unused substitute whereas, Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura was not dressed for action.

With this result, Bournemouth maintain a three-point lead in the second automatic promotion berth with just three games remaining.

They travel to Ewood Park on April 30 for their next league outing against Blackburn Rovers.