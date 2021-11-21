Solanke on target as promotion-chasing Bournemouth go down to Derby County

Dominic Solanke has scored for Bournemouth in their 3-2 Championship loss against Derby County on Sunday at Pride Park Stadium.

Solanke's side went down in the 13th minute when Jason Knight headed into the net to record his second goal of the season.

However, Bournemouth fought back and equalised in the 19th-minute courtesy of Jaidon Anthony. Solanke, with an assist from Jefferson Lerma, added the second for the visitors, who went into the half-time break leading by a 2-1 margin.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Tom Lawrence - with an assist from Colin Kazim-Richards - curled the ball into the corner to restore parity.

The Rams scored the winning goal in the 69th minute when Lawrence successfully converted a penalty against Bournemouth's goalkeeper, Mark Travers.

Graeme Shinnie was brought down inside the area and that gave the home side the chance to score the goal that would earn them a comeback against a determined rival.

The Ram's captain, Lawrence, could have scored his third when he ambitiously attempted to find the top corner from 40-yards, but his effort flew over the crossbar late in the second half.

Despite time-wasting antics by Derby County, Bournemouth kept fighting and could have grabbed two goals when Solanke and Phil Bilding came close, while Gavin Kilkenny saw his close-range effort saved by Kell Roos in Derby County's goal.

This is the second loss for Solanke's Bournemouth in their last three matches, having registered a run of 15 unbeaten games. They, however, remain second in the table, one point behind Fulham, but enjoy an eight-point gap ahead of West Brom, who are third.

The win for Wayne Rooney's side against the high-flying Cherries should be an encouraging factor as they fight for survival deep in the relegation zone.