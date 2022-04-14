Solanke: Bournemouth forward nominated for Championship Player of the Season award

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke has been nominated for the 2021-22 EFL Championship Player of the Season award.



The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the Cherries who are in contention for a place in the Premier League next season.



In 39 matches played so far and has scored 24 goals, however he faces stiff competition in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.



“AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is one of three nominees to be named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season at the 2022 EFL awards,” a statement from the Cherries' website read.



“Solanke has been in scintillating form this campaign, with his technical prowess and hard running complementing his 24 league goals.



“The other nominees are both Fulham players, with striker Aleksander Mitrovic and former Cherries loanee Harry Wilson getting the nod.



“Solanke is yet to miss a Sky Bet Championship game this season and has also added the league's goal of the month to his cabinet for his wonderful strike against Fulham.”



Serbia star Mitrovic is enjoying a superb season with his 38 goals firing Fulham to the top of the English second tier.



He has been regularly assisted by team-mate and Welsh star Wilson, who has racked up double figures for goals and assists to lead the Cottagers’ charge for promotion.



The winner will be announced at the EFL Awards billed for April 24 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.



During his spell at Liverpool, the Anglo-Nigerian struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s squad, a reason for his move to Bournemouth.



He explained to GOAL what went wrong at Anfield. “It was quite difficult. There were quite high expectations, which probably made it a bit harder.



“It was obviously such a tough time, but I look back now and I can use that to make sure I carry on how I’m going,” he says.



“I wouldn’t say there were any doubts about being good enough, because I think I am. I think I’ve got the talent and the work rate to play in the Premier League, but I didn’t quite get that bit of confidence and rhythm. That’s probably what caused me to have that moment in my career.”



Solanke is expected to lead Bournemouth’s attack when they welcome Middlesbrough to the Vitality Stadium in Friday’s league game.



Despite playing once for the English senior national team, he remains eligible to represent Nigeria at international level, although he is yet to pledge his allegiance to the three-time African kings.

