Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards will look to end their three-match winless run when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League match at Wundanyi Stadium on Sunday.

Ingwe have lost their last three matches in the top-flight and another defeat against Batoto ba Mungu will pile pressure on coach Patrick Aussems.

Game Sofapaka vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, November 7, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo. Midfielders Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia. Forwards Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.

Just like AFC Leopards, Sofapaka have also struggled this season as they have suffered three straight defeats in the top-flight.

However, coach Ken Odhiambo is confident they will get a positive result against Ingwe to help revive their stuttering campaign.

“It is one of those closely fought battles with a lot at stake. We face each other at a moment; we are both not doing well,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

“Nevertheless, we want to get back to winning ways though it won’t be an easy walk in the park since our opponents are in our situation too. We are into a new month, and we only want to begin on a positive note.”

On the team’s preparations heading into the fixture and if they have any injury concerns, Odhiambo said: “We have had a whole week to prepare for the match, and this has been a plus to us in terms of correcting all the areas of need.

“Despite last week’s setback, the players have been positive, and we hope to implement all our preparations on the pitch. The team is in a good shape, we haven’t had any serious concerns from our medical department.

“All the small knocks from Gor Mahia tie have been well-taken care of.”

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, and Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Joachim Oluoch, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Kayci Odhiambo, Eugine Musilwa, Collins Milimo, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Daniel Kakai, Prince Ayeko, Wanyama, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, Donald Ange, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.

After losing to Ulinzi Stars in their last outing, coach Aussems has called for an immediate response from his players against Batoto ba Mungu.

“We are in a very bad run of results, some results we have not really expected to see but it is the situation we find ourselves in,” Aussems told Goal. “All we need now is a quick response to halt the bad run.”

After losing 17 players in the just-concluded transfer window, Ingwe finally received the green light from Fifa to sign new players on deadline day.

The new arrivals at the Den include Daniel Kakai, Maxwell Muchesia, Kayci Odhiambo, Levis Opiyo, Eugene Musilwa, Joachim Oluoch, Collins Milimo, Prince Ayeko, Ojo Olaniyi Fasanmi, and Donald Ange.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Fasanmi.