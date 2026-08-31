Polish outlet Meczyki reports that Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight side Zaglebie Lubin, with the deal already said to be at an advanced stage.

According to Meczyki , Regula has already agreed terms with BVB, while Lubin have also given the attacking midfielder permission to leave. The 19-year-old had recently also been linked with 1. FC Cologne, with the cathedral-city club strangely said to have viewed him as a possible replacement for Said El Mala. As El Mala's move to BVB collapsed and he instead extended his contract with Cologne, there is no longer any need for a Regula deal in the cathedral city.

Have BVB been interested in Marcel Regula for some time?

BVB, too, are said to have tracked the Poland Under-21 international for some time and are believed to have already watched him in person. Regula recently turned down a move to English second-tier club Burnley FC, according to Meczyki, while Feyenoord Rotterdam are also currently reported to be interested alongside Dortmund. The fee for the youngster is said to be below €10 million.

Under contract at Lubin until 2028, Regula is regarded as one of Poland's biggest talents and was a nailed-on starter in the Ekstraklasa last season, making 31 appearances with five goals and five assists. He is also a regular for Poland's strong Under-21 side, who have won all eight of their European Championship qualifying matches so far and lead their group ahead of Italy.

Sky reported on Monday afternoon that Borussia Dortmund, in their search for a replacement for Konstantelias, are focusing above all on Ethan Nwaneri. Sporting managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Ole Book, who did not travel to the DFB Cup match at Oberliga club HEBC Hamburg on Tuesday, are said to be assessing whether a loan deal for the Arsenal FC attacker would be possible. Whether Dortmund could theoretically bring both Regula and Nwaneri to Signal Iduna Park in a double swoop remains open. In any case, Sky are now also reporting that Borussia are pushing hard for Regula.

That also suited BVB in the case of Nwaneri: they had already tried to sign him last year. At that time, Borussia wanted to arrange a permanent transfer and, according to Sky , Nwaneri would also have liked to move to Dortmund. However, the Bundesliga club and the Londoners failed to reach an agreement in the transfer negotiations.

Talks with Nwaneri could theoretically be easier because there was already contact in 2025. But on Monday evening, Sky said that an agreement between Dortmund and Arsenal was looking increasingly unlikely.

According to Sky, Jadon Sancho plays no role in BVB's thinking. Speculation over another return for the former Dortmund player surfaced quickly after the Konstantelias shock, with Sancho still without a new club after his contract expired at Manchester United.

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Nwaneri would be a similar type of player to the Greek, whom the German runners-up had only recently signed from PAOK Saloniki for a fee of €26 million. In his first two competitive appearances for BVB against Bayern Munich (Super Cup, 1-2) and Hamburger SV (Bundesliga, 2-0), Konstantelias had immediately impressed, but against HSV he suffered a cruciate ligament tear and will therefore be out for months. Dortmund need to move again in the transfer market, with the summer window in Germany closing on Tuesday (1 September) at 8pm.

BVB interest: what could be problematic with Ethan Nwaneri?

With Nwaneri, the issue is that Arsenal are reportedly more inclined to sell the 19-year-old than loan him out again. And the asking price is likely to be significantly higher than for Regula.

During the second half of last season, Nwaneri played on loan for Olympique Marseille and managed two goals and one assist in 11 appearances for the French club. Overall, though, the spell was rather disappointing, and Nwaneri barely featured for Marseille in the final weeks of last season.

The London-born player was once considered a super talent at Arsenal and made his Premier League debut in September 2022 at the age of 15. However, the England Under-21 international has not yet managed his definitive breakthrough with the Gunners, even if he has repeatedly hinted at his immense potential. Overall, Nwaneri has made 51 competitive appearances for Arsenal to date, where he is under contract until 2030, scoring ten goals.

Marcel Regula on verge of BVB move? His numbers for Zaglebie Lubin