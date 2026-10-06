Skirmishes that ended in a sending-off: did Saudi Arabia's players deliberately provoke the UAE fans?

Numerous skirmishes dominated the final minutes of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" final between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia beat the UAE 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday to lift the trophy.

Tempers flared repeatedly in the closing stages, with the Saudis two goals clear and all but assured of the title.

The biggest flashpoint arrived just before the whistle. Mutaib Al-Harbi and Hammam Al-Hammami ran towards the UAE supporters to celebrate in front of them.

That gesture dragged several UAE players in. They charged at the Saudi pair and clashed with them to stop the celebrations.

Members of the UAE technical staff waded into the row too, and Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed sent one of them off.

This is Saudi Arabia's first title in 23 years, their last coming when they won the Arabian Gulf Cup in 2003. The UAE, meanwhile, failed to reclaim a trophy that has eluded them since 2013.