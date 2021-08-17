Skelem: Kaizer Chiefs target joins Maritzburg United in swap deal

The pacey player has left Stellies after three seasons with the Western Cape-based outfit

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Stellenbosch FC forward Leletu Skelem in a swap deal involving Judas Moseamedi.

Skelem was tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the current season having established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in the PSL with Orlando Pirates also said to be one of his keen admirers.

However, Maritzburg have now beefed up their squad with the signing of the 23-year-old player in a deal that sees Moseamedi leave the Team of Choice for Stellies.

"Maritzburg United have signed an exciting attacking player in Lelethu Skelem from Stellenbosch FC, with Judas Moseamedi set to move in the opposite direction," a club statement read.

Skelem plans to flourish at the Pietermaritzburg-based side and he revealed high ambitions.

"I've received a nice warm welcome from the players, the coaches and the staff," Skelem told the Maritzburg media department.

"I'm 100 percent fully focussed and happy to work with coach Ernst Middendorp, more especially as an international coach. There's that space for him to teach me more about football.

"I will do my best for the team to help us get good results. To be in the top eight and to fight for the top four, that's the most important goal for me and also for the team."

The speedy attacker featured in 74 leagues games for Steve Barker’s team and hit the back of the net six times.

Meanwhile, Moseamedi has left Maritzburg after two-and-a-half years with the club, having scored some memorable goals for the team against Chiefs.

Nicknamed 'Chiefs slayer', Moseamedi will fill the void left by Skelem at Stellies and Maritzburg have wished him all the best at his new club.

"Judas Moseamedi departs after two-and-a-half seasons with Maritzburg, having scored some crucial, memorable goals in his time," another club statement read.

"The big man’s commitment and selfless attitude were appreciated by all at the club. The Team of Choice thanks Judas for his outstanding efforts and we wish him all the best."

Maritzburg have also signed Alfred Ndengane, Zukile Kewuti, Lifa Hlongwane, Brandon Theron, Richard Zumah, Rowan Human, Thato Lesoma and Renaldo Leaner in the current transfer window.