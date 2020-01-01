Siyanda Xulu: We are not talking to Orlando Pirates – Mitchell

The Team of Choice defender has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates but his agent has set the record straight

were reportedly set to lose their key defender in Siyanda Xulu to , but his agent Paul Mitchell has refuted the claims, saying they are not talking to any Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

Xulu has been one of the standout performers for the Team of Choice under coach Eric Tinkler and has been linked with a move to Johannesburg as he is in his last six months of his contract.

Apart from the Buccaneers, the former and centre-back is also linked with a move to join Gavin Hunt’s , but Mitchell stated his client will only leave KwaZulu-Natal with the club’s blessing.

“It is not a secret that Siyanda is in his last six months of his contract with Maritzburg United but we are not talking to any club right now,” Mitchell told IOL.

“We haven’t signed any pre-contract with any club at the moment. Siyanda is firmly focused on recovering from injury, he wants to get back on the field of play.

“We haven’t spoken to Wits or Pirates. We haven’t spoken to anyone and I’m being honest about that. Siyanda is focused on Maritzburg. His mind is not elsewhere.”

After helping the club to their first Nedbank Cup final in the 2017/18 season, the soft-spoken defender clinched the PSL defender of the Season accolade and has since attracted interest from Gauteng clubs.

“We will only move Siyanda through the blessings of Maritzburg United because we’ve developed a very good working relationship with them over the past few years. We want to do things in a proper way.”

With the Soweto giants having let in 23 goals in 16 PSL matches and having kept a single clean sheet, the 28-year-old could be seen as a good signing should they pursue his signature.

Meanwhile, the former FC Rostov defender in has led the club to the Telkom Knockout Cup final this season and will be key for the club side as they look to finish in the top eight.