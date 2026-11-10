Siyanda Ndlovu opens up on Doctor Khumalo comparisons after first Bafana Bafana call-up - 'That made me excited'

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The Mamelodi Sundowns winger has admitted that being likened to the South African legend served as a major catalyst for his recent international breakthrough. The 23-year-old received his first national team call-up following a string of impressive performances for both Golden Arrows and the Brazilians.

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'I have to thank the coach'

Siyanda Ndlovu has enjoyed a meteoric rise in South African football, culminating in his first selection for the senior national team.

“I was really happy because I didn’t think I’d get a call-up this quickly, but I have to thank the coach for the opportunity and being able to see my performances and felt he could give me a chance,” the 23-year-old told the media. The winger's transition from Arrows to Sundowns has been seamless, providing him with the perfect platform to showcase his attacking qualities.

Following in footsteps of a legend

One of the driving forces behind Ndlovu's development has been the high praise from his former coach, Manqoba Mngqithi. Mngqithi famously compared the young winger's playing style and potential to that of the iconic Doctor Khumalo. For a young player in South Africa, being mentioned in the same breath as the former Kaizer Chiefs maestro carries significant weight and expectation.

Ndlovu revealed that these comparisons were not a burden, but rather a source of immense pride and motivation. “I think the way I was performing at Golden Arrows reached a level that drew those comparisons and that made me excited, I’m not gonna lie, because I watched him a little bit. So that made me happy and made me wish that one day I could get to a level as high as the national team,” he explained.

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The winger credited the guidance he received from Mngqithi as a primary reason for his consistency. The coach's tactical demands and encouraging words kept the player focused on maintaining elite standards. Ndlovu noted that he took the comparison to heart, stating, “I think that’s one of the reasons that kept me performing and the coaching of coach Manqoba as well. I followed those words intently.”

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Proving his worth under Mosimane

With a double-header against Kenya on the horizon, Ndlovu now has the chance to prove he belongs at the highest level.

The transition to the international stage represents a significant step up, but Ndlovu's experiences at Sundowns have prepared him for the pressure of big matches. His ability to beat defenders and create scoring opportunities will be vital as Bafana Bafana look to secure their objectives in the qualifying campaign. It is a moment the player has worked tirelessly to achieve since his days at Arrows.

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As the squad prepares for the Kenya double-header, all eyes will be on how the debutants adapt to Mosimane's system.