Siyabonga Nomvethe agrees new deal with AmaZulu

Nomvethe will continue playing at the highest level for the next six months after agreeing to extend his contract with Usuthu

AmaZulu FC have confirmed that Siyabonga Nomvethe will no longer be retiring from professional football in 2018.

This comes after the 41-year-old signed a new short-term contract which will expire at the end of the season.

Usuthu took to their social media platforms to announce Nomvethe's new deal.

AmaZulu FC can confirm that both the club and Siyabonga Nomvethe have agreed on a contract extension until end of the season. Bhele was due to retire at the end of 2018 but has agreed to stay on.#Usuthu_ pic.twitter.com/UxW6WnqExH — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 31, 2018

Nomvethe announced earlier this year that he would hang up his boots at the end of the current year.

However, the veteran striker, who is PSL's all-time goalscorer, has decided to stay on for the remainder of the campaign.

It is unclear if Nomvethe's decision to stay on and play until the end of the season was motivated by reports that Mabhuti Khenyeza could be leaving Usuthu for Maritzburg United.

Nomvethe has been an integral member of the AmaZulu team since joining them from Moroka Swallows in 2016.

This season, Nomvethe has scored four goals for the Durban-based side even though he hasn't been a regular under coach Cavin Johnson.

His professional career spans over two decades, which includes spells in Italy, Denmark and Sweden among other countries.

Nomvethe also played for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.