Six reasons why Swallows FC can feel optimistic ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Brandon Truter's side are one of only three unbeaten teams in the PSL, the others being Masandawana and Golden Arrows

Surely no one would have predicted that 13 rounds into the Premier Soccer League season would be involved in a top-of-the-table clash with Swallows FC.

Both teams are on 26 points from 12 matches this term ahead of Saturday afternoon's fixture at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

And while it's no surprise to see perennial league champions Sundowns up there, not too many would have bet that the Birds would be flying high in their first season back in the top flight following a five-year absence, in which the club slipped down the divisions and nearly ceased to exist at all at one point.

It's still fairly early in the season, but at the moment, an unbeaten Swallows can do little wrong, and rather like when shocked the football world by winning the Premier League title in five years ago, the Soweto club have been largely allowed to stay under the radar with no-one really believing they can sustain the challenge.

A victory against Sundowns could change that though. Here's six reasons why Birds fans can feel optimistic about Saturday's clash in Pretoria.

1. Ex-Sundowns players will be wanting to make their mark

Former Sundowns players Sammy Seabi, Lebohang Mokoena and Vuyo Mere have been key to Swallows' cause this season and as is usually the case with players coming up against their former team, they will be keen to shine on Saturday.

2. Former Chiefs and Pirates players at Swallows with BMT

3. Gamildien

4. Underdog factor

The Swallows squad comprises of a mix of rookies, together with some very experienced campaigners. Having players who are used to high profile matches, such as the Soweto derby between and , could be crucial in high-pressure games. The likes of Thabo Matlaba, Virgil Vries, Musa Nyatama and Mokoena all fall into that category and should understand the kind of big match temperament which is required.With nine goals in 12 matches, Ruzaigh Gamildien is in the form of his life and comes into this game on the back of a spectacular goal scored against earlier this week. Coach Brandon Truter should also be credited, not just for getting the best out of Gamildien, but the entire squad.

Sundowns, the defending champions, have everything to lose, while there is no expectation upon the Swallows contingent. The Birds can play with freedom and can express themselves, while the Brazilians may feel under pressure after two matches without a win.



5. Sundowns form

6. Sundowns injuries

After a solid start to the campaign, a little bit of doubt seems to have crept into the Masandawana camp and currently Sundowns have gone two matches without scoring - the first time since December 2018 that that's happened. It should, however, also be noted that they are still on a 14-match unbeaten streak.

Downs are missing some key players including Lyle Lakay, Bangaly Soumahoro, Brian Onyango and Khuliso Mudau.