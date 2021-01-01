Six reasons for Orlando Pirates to celebrate Sunday's win over Jwaneng Galaxy

The Buccaneers will be feeling confident about finishing off the job in the second leg next weekend and booking their spot in the group phase

A comfortable 3-0 away victory over Jwaneng Galaxy FC in a first leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off round was just what Orlando Pirates needed at this point of the season.

Despite winning the MTN8 trophy earlier in the 2020/21 campaign, Bucs have been inconsistent and have not really yet fully clicked into top gear.

Sunday's win, secured via goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo and Jean Marc Mundele, should provide a lift for the the Buccaneers for a number of reasons:

1. Consistent starting XI

Coach Josef Zinnbauer has taken criticism for his constant chopping and changing of the starting XI.

This time around, though, he resisted the temptation to rest some of his key players and he pretty much went for the strongest possible line-up which he had available to him, and importantly, he didn't make many changes to the side which looked good in a 2-0 win over Cape Town City earlier in the week.

2. Momentum

A settled starting XI and a solid of run of form is what Pirates have been needing after a shaky start to 2021. Sunday's win in Gaborone makes it three wins in a row for the Soweto side.

3. A convincing away victory

Pirates host Galaxy in the return leg next Sunday. Three days after that they're scheduled to play high-flying SuperSport United in a league match. Currently five points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs cannot afford too many slip-ups if they are to challenge for the league, and the SuperSport game could be a crucial one.

Now with a comfortable away win in the bag, Zinnbauer can afford to rest some players and perhaps give a few fringe players some game-time off the bench, without disrupting the momentum too much that is.

4. First goal for Mundele

Injuries to strikers Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa have set back Bucs big time this season. Much was expected of Mundele, but the DR Congo striker has hardly featured at all this term and has looked devoid of confidence in the few minutes he has been given. He took his goal well on Sunday and Sea Robbers fans will hope its a sign of things to come as he settles down at the club.

5. Mntambo raising his hand

Linda Mntambo has struggled to make his mark at Pirates but has been increasingly influential in recent weeks and underlined his resurgence with a great goal against Galaxy. The former Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United attacking midfielder possesses a certain amount of X-factor and could be a big plus for the Buccaneers if he starts to find his best form.

6. Mako making his mark

Paseka Mako has a lot of competition for his spot at left-back, but has risen to the occasion with some fine performances this season. The diminutive player’s attacking qualities have never been in doubt, and against Galaxy, he also made some important interventions in and around his own box.