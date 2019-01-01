Six Liverpool players joined by Messi and Ronaldo in Champions League squad of the season

Liverpool were the dominant force in the team, while runners-up Tottenham were represented by Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been included in the squad of the season despite failing to reach the final.

Ronaldo's Juve only reached the last eight before being knocked out by , while Barca fell to eventual champions despite Messi's dazzling display in the first leg of their semi-final meeting.

Messi's 12 goals in the 2018-19 Champions League saw him claim the competition's top scorer honour.

After securing their sixth European crown with a 2-0 win over in Saturday's fina, Liverpool have three defenders in the squad - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk - along with Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and goalkeeper Alisson.

Following their stunning run to the last four, Ajax have five representatives in the squad - captain Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, David Neres, Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic - while losing finalists Tottenham contribute Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko.

The selection, which was made by UEFA's technical observers, also includes midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Among UEFA's technical observers are head coach Roberto Martinez, manager Gareth Southgate and former boss David Moyes.

#UCL Squad of the Season 2018/19



UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their 20-man squad from this season's UEFA Champions League... pic.twitter.com/OTCmSlp8KF — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2019

Champions League squad of the season in full:

Alisson (Liverpool), Marc-Andre ter Stegen ( ); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (both Liverpool), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham); Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), David Neres (Ajax), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lucas Moura (Tottenham), Cristiano Ronaldo ( ), Dusan Tadic (Ajax).