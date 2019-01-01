Six days not enough for AmaZulu to prepare for Kaizer Chiefs – Vukusic

The new Usuthu manager has lamented the fact he will face Amakhosi after a short space of time since taking over

coach Jozef Vukusic is unhappy he will have to lead his troops against on Tuesday afternoon at King Zwelithini Stadium after taking over the coaching reigns for only a week.

Although the former coach has explained he is getting to know his players, he has urged his men to do their best to bag their first Premier Soccer League ( ) win.

On the other hand, coach Ernst Middendorp has had a week to fine-tune his troops following their loss to Rise and Shine last week as they will be gunning for their fourth PSL victory against bottom-placed AmaZulu.

“This is a moment for us as a team but that’s not really important for me. We must focus on the first game against Chiefs,” Vukusic told reporters during their media day.

“We will try with what we have and prepare the team. I’m not happy because we have injured players but we will prepare.

“The time to prepare for Chiefs is very short and you know we had six days, it’s not enough but we knew about it. I’ll deal with that situation, I have touched on the most important issues.

"We will work systematically and go from game to game. We'll try to do our best in this first game and then move to the next game.”

Moreover, the Slovakian manager added that he will not only instil his philosophy in the game against the Soweto giants but will use their upcoming games against SuperSport United and to also measure their progress.

“We have three upcoming games against Chiefs, SuperSport and Cape Town City, all of them are tough and expectations are there from the fans, the team and I have my expectations as well,” continued the 55-year-old.

“But after three games, we will have proof of our progress because it’s different in training than playing a game.

“The players are getting to know me and I’m getting to know them as well. It’s different to see them from outside but it’s better now because I’m part of the team now.”

Taking a glimpse at Usuthu’s current campaign, they have three defeats plus two draws which they suffered before parting ways with Cavin Johnson and the new coach will look to get his stint off to a bright start.