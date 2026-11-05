Atlético Madrid have recovered midfielder Johnny Cardoso ahead of their clash with Barcelona, scheduled for next Sunday at the Metropolitano, in which both sides will be looking to claim sole leadership of La Liga before the international break.

Both Barça and Atleti are nursing injuries, with players in the final stages of recovery who could yet come into contention for Sunday's game.

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For Atlético, the big boost has a name: Johnny Cardoso. The American midfielder is close to a return for the Barcelona clash. He has already trained with the group and received medical clearance, handing Diego Simeone an extra option in midfield, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Cardoso's role in Simeone's plans had been growing steadily. He recovered from ankle surgery that kept him out of the World Cup in his own country, and the Argentine eased him back in gradually to avoid any setback.

His peak came in the Madrid derby against Real, when he played the full match. Three consecutive starts followed, proof that a fit Cardoso is a key man for the Argentine coach.

Flick's hopes

Hansi Flick hopes for the same luck that smiled on Simeone, recovering an important player of his own. This time the issue is at the back.

Eric García looks set to make the matchday squad and could even feature for a few minutes if required, a welcome relief for the German coach.

Barcelona's defence is in a tough spot. Pau Cubarsí is the only key man in good physical shape, while problems are mounting across the rest of the back line.

Simeone, meanwhile, must do without captain Koke and Cuti Romero, the standout defensive signing who led the rebuild of the back line. Both are carrying muscle injuries.

Barcelona's absentees are hardly few either. Xavi Espart, Koundé and Christensen are all missing from the defence, Rodri and Dani Olmo from midfield, on top of Ronny Bardají's ongoing absence throughout the season.