Siwahla: Poland-based midfielder not giving up on Kaizer Chiefs dream

The Cape Town-born player is planning his next move with his contract with Pionki set to expire at the end of June 2020

Former Bloemfontein midfielder Mkhanyiseli Siwahla has revealed playing for is his all-time aspiration.

The diminutive attacker shot to prominence back in 2004 as the youngest player to score a goal in the at the age of 15 years and 174 days then turning out for Cape Town.

Siwahla, who is currently on the books of Polish fourth division club KS Proch Pionki, would like to see himself winning trophies with Amakhosi in the future.

More teams

“Chiefs are my dream team. Even when I was still playing for Ajax, I knew my next step was to play for Chiefs," Siwahla told Daily Sun.

"That dream will end when I stop playing football. The more I keep playing here, the more I see myself playing for Chiefs, winning trophies. That is my dream team."

However, the 31-year-old winger is known for his off-the-field indiscipline in South African football and he knows that his bad-boy image could hinder his dream of playing for Chiefs.

“I realise that my family’s dream of seeing me playing for Chiefs might not happen because of what happened in my life,” he added.

The 31-year-old player's contract with Pionki is set to expire at the end of June 2020 and he is looking to find a new club abroad.

“So, I need to get a club around Europe and maybe Asia. I will see what God has for me,” Siwahla, who has also played in Botswana and Slovakia, said.

Nicknamed Makalegs, Siwahla is currently in as the European country battles the coronavirus outbreak which has also affected .

Article continues below

The former attacker appealed to South Africans to comply with the current lockdown regulations.

“It’s hard times for everyone. We need to be patient and pray hard for better days," he explained.

"At this moment, we all need to follow the rules until the situation improves so that we can go back to hustling."