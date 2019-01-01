Sitting at the top of the PSL doesn't place Kaizer Chiefs under pressure - Mathoho

The Amakhosi centre back has warned his teammates against Rise and Shine's threat, but stated they are ready for the tie

defender Erick Mathoho has explained sitting at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table doesn’t bring any pressure on the team.

The lanky centre-back, however, stated they cannot afford complacency after playing four matches, but they must continue working hard and do their jobs.

Ahead of their fifth PSL match of the season against at home this weekend, ‘Tower’ has warned his teammates of Rise and Shine's threat.

“There is no easy game and we know that. We just need to keep our minds aware of that at all times,” Mathoho told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“We have started the season very well but we cannot say we are done. We have not done anything as yet because we have only played four matches,” he added.

“However, we need to keep our minds concentrated to continue doing the job. There is no pressure as we sit at the top of the table.

“It’s good for the club that we are sitting at the top and that means all the games will be difficult for us, but we don’t have a problem with that as Chiefs,” expressed the Bafana Bafana international

On their next game against the Polokwane-based club that will look to end Amakhosi’s four-match unbeaten run, the former Bloemfontein defender expects a tough encounter at FNB Stadium.

“It will be a tough match if you look at how they play their football. There is no small team especially in the PSL anymore,” he continued.

“We don’t want to play against teams that we can overcome easily, but we want to sweat for the three points and sitting at the top means we have to work a lot harder.

“Anything can happen but we are ready for the match and we are fully focused on playing the match,” concluded the towering defender.

Having defeated , Black , and and drawing against SuperSport United so far, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men are looking to keep their fine form intact.

Meanwhile, Mathoho will look to add another goal next to his name after netting twice in the 2019/20 campaign thus far.