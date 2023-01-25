Sithebe sends Kaizer Chiefs fans heartfelt plea ahead clash with Soweto giants' hoodoo team Royal AM

Siyethemba Sithebe has urged Kaizer Chiefs fans to keep faith in the fact that the team are ‘just one game’ from turning things around.

Amakhosi have lost three successive PSL matches

Sithebe and his Chiefs teammates are under pressure

The 30-year-old is pleased with his composed display against Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The dreadlocked midfielder featured as a substitute as Amakhosi recorded their third successive defeat in the PSL last weekend - losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

The consecutive defeats have piled pressure on the Naturena-based giants' head coach Arthur Zwane and his players.

Sithebe insisted that now more than ever is the time for fans to stick with the team because he believes they are on the verge of something special.

WHAT DID HARA SAY?: “All I can say to the supporters is that they mustn’t give up on us. “We ask them to give us time," Sithebe told the club's media department.

"It just takes one game and everything will change around. We just need that boost.

"We really appreciate the support and I ask all the fans to come to the stadium and be positive because something good is coming.

“It feels good. I have been out of the team since October and I have been waiting for my chance. Obviously, if you are not playing games you lose confidence and stamina.

"But I trained hard to be ready for my chance. The coach gave me the opportunity and I was happy to play again.

“I was satisfied with my performance coming into a big game. The coach told me I played well so, for me, that gave me confidence to do better in the next game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe was making his maiden appearance of the year when he featured against Sundowns - replacing Samkelo Zwane at half-time.

The former AmaZulu FC star, who is in his maiden season with Chiefs, has made 11 appearances in the league for the Soweto giants.

Samkelo and Yusuf Maart have been preferred ahead of Sithebe following Njabulo Blom's move to new MLS club St Louis City last month.

Sithebe will be hoping to have done enough to earn himself a starting berth when Glamour Boys take on Royal AM this weekend.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will face off with Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs will be keen to secure their first-ever win over Royal AM who have become Amakhosi's hoodoo team.

The two teams have met three times with Thwihli Thwahla winning the three competitive games including the first-round league clash in Durban last August.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit also defeated Amakhosi in a high-profile friendly match, Macufe Cup in Bloemfontein last September.