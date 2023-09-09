Is Sithebe's future at Kaizer Chiefs doubtful? Agent explains midfielder's absence from Amakhosi

- Sithebe has made one appearance this season
- Midfielder is nursing a knock
- His agent addresses midfielder's future
WHAT HAPPENED: There have been exit rumours about Sithebe, with fans questioning whether he is still part of coach Molefi Ntseki's plans.
The midfielder has made just one appearance for Chiefs - that came in the Premier Soccer League's 2-1 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns.
His agent Musa Sithebe has now cleared the air regarding the future of the 30-year-old former AmaZulu player.
WHAT HE SAID: "He was part of the team going into that Mamelodi Sundowns game, but he picked a knock. He’s getting back to his fitness," Musa told Far Post.
"He is very much part of the club’s plans, and he’s still eager to fight for his place."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe joined Chiefs from Usuthu at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.
He has since made a total of 29 appearances across all competitions. The signing of Edson Castillo - who has settled at the club well, and Yusuf Maart's exploits mean it will be tough for Sithebe to get regular playing time.
WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see if Sithebe will successfully make his way into the first XI if he stays in Naturena.