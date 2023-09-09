Is Sithebe's future at Kaizer Chiefs doubtful? Agent explains midfielder's absence from Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is keen on remaining at the club and fight for his place after recovering from an injury.

Sithebe has made one appearance this season

Midfielder is nursing a knock

His agent addresses midfielder's future

WHAT HAPPENED: There have been exit rumours about Sithebe, with fans questioning whether he is still part of coach Molefi Ntseki's plans.

The midfielder has made just one appearance for Chiefs - that came in the Premier Soccer League's 2-1 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns.

His agent Musa Sithebe has now cleared the air regarding the future of the 30-year-old former AmaZulu player.

WHAT HE SAID: "He was part of the team going into that Mamelodi Sundowns game, but he picked a knock. He’s getting back to his fitness," Musa told Far Post.

"He is very much part of the club’s plans, and he’s still eager to fight for his place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe joined Chiefs from Usuthu at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

He has since made a total of 29 appearances across all competitions. The signing of Edson Castillo - who has settled at the club well, and Yusuf Maart's exploits mean it will be tough for Sithebe to get regular playing time.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see if Sithebe will successfully make his way into the first XI if he stays in Naturena.