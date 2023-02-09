Bafana Bafana coach Broos handed Sirino option as Mamelodi Sundowns star secures South African passport

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino could now kick off his international career after being granted South African citizenship.

Sirino has been issued with a South African passport

That makes him eligible for Bafana

To be seen if Broos selects the Uruguayan-born star

WHAT HAPPENED? Uruguay-born Sirino has spent five years playing Premier Soccer League football and is now eligible to represent Bafana Bafana after being issued with a South African passport.

The 31-year-old has never played international football before and he now has an opportunity to play for Bafana.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos will now have to decide whether to call up Sirino for March’s back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.

At 31, the Sundowns star is, however, not at the age preferred by Broos but the Belgian has previously made exceptions on Themba Zwane and Thabang Monare.

WHAT WAS REPORTED: “The 31-year-old completed five years in the country last month and thus making him eligible for Bafana with his club coach Rulani Mokwena stressing that the naturalisation of good players shouldn’t be of surprise to South Africans,” reported KickOff.

“At the recent World Cup, as many as 136 players represented countries other than the one where they were born and Sirino now qualifies for Bafana through naturalisation by residence.

“According to the Caf Champions League group stages registrations, Sirino is using a South African passport. His passport number starts with D4 and ends with 7 with his registration captured under the name Leandro Rodriguez Sirino.

“With that South African passport, Sirino can now play for Bafana if he agrees to the call-up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While a number of African teams have been largely relying on players born outside this continent, South Africa has not much turned to those born overseas.

In recent years, Netherlands-born forward Lars Veldwijk was part of the Bafana set-up and travelled with the team to the 2019 Afcon finals.

In November 2022, Safa confirmed they were helping another Netherlands-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden to secure local citizenship courtesy of his South African parentage.

Previously, South African-born but overseas-raised players like Ricardo Nunes, Davide Somma and Dean Furman have played for Bafana. Furman, at one point, went on to captain the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIRINO? Sirino would be keen to get himself into terrific form and make it hard for Broos to ignore him ahead of the March internationals.