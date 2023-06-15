Sirino to play for Bafana Bafana? - ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Masango against foreign-born stars in SA squad, 'Mzansi have enough local players'

Former Bafana Bafana winger Mandla Masango is against the idea of naturalising foreigners insisting Mzansi has enough talent for the national team.

Sirino keen to represent South Africa

The South American star has been in Mzansi for more than five years

Why Masango is not supporting the idea of naturalising players

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns' attacker Sirino expressed his wish to play for Bafana after acquiring his South African passport.

Stellenbosch's Argentine midfielder Junior Mendieta has also been on song for the Stellies in the concluded Premier Soccer League season but he is not yet eligible for Mzansi citizenship.

Masango believes the country has enough talent that can excel once given a proper chance to develop as opposed to naturalising foreigners.

WHAT HE SAID: "My feeling is that we have enough local players. If, for instance, Allende was good enough, he would be playing for his national team [in fact he has one cap for Chile's senior team]. If Sirino was good enough he would be playing for his national team. We just need to give our local players confidence and space to grow," Masango said as quoted by Sowetan.

"We must not put players under pressure, especially you [journalists] guys. A player scores one goal and the next thing you are overhyping him, give him a space to grow.

"For example, you have [Cassius] Mailula, a very good player, but he’s not a complete player… he needs to develop as this was his first season. So don’t put him under pressure. I know it’s your job but sometimes you guys do a lot more harm than good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa will complete their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Saturday against Morocco.

Both the Atlas Lions and Bafana have secured their place in the 2023 Afcon finals to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

It is interesting to see whether coach Hugo Broos will consider having Sirino in his team ahead of the Afcon competition.

In the concluded campaign, the 32-year-old played 20 PSL games, scoring a goal and providing five assists in the process.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the foreigners who qualify to play for Bafana Bafana.