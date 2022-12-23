'Sirino's Bafana future to be determined by Broos' - Safa's Jordaan on Mamelodi Sundowns striker

Safa president Danny Jordaan insists he cannot force Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider Gaston Sirino, who is eligible to play for South Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sirino will be eligible, if interested, to play for Bafana Bafana as of January after completing five years in South Africa which qualifies him for citizenship.

The Uruguayan has been a reliable performer for Mamelodi Sundowns in the attacking department. Safa President weighed in and said Sirino is a quality player but insists he cannot make decisions for Bafana coach Broos and his technical team.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well, that is what other countries do – they give them passports and they play, but we must not be opportunistic," Jordaan said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"One thing we don’t do is that we don’t pick the team. That is the responsibility of the [technical] team and we don’t tell him what to do.

"The coach’s position is clear, that he doesn’t pick the team for only one game. He wants to pick a player for the future, but these are the issues that the coach will resolve."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Sirino will be turning 32 in February, but Jordaan is not concerned by his age.

"Look at Luka Modric at 37 years old, he was one of the best players at the World Cup. If you are good enough, you are young enough. So, the coach mustn’t look at the age only."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning the Bolivian top tier in the 2016/17 season with Bolivar, the experienced attacker joined the Brazilians in 2018.

He has since played a vital role to help Downs win five Premier Soccer League titles in a row, the Nedbank Cup, and the MTN8 Cup among other accolades.

The South American has also played a critical part in continental assignments for the South African heavyweights.

Since January 2018, Sirino has played 161 games for Masandawana across all competitions, scoring 36 goals in the process and providing 39 assists.

WHAT NEXT: Sirino is currently focused on Sundowns' season aiming at helping them successfully retain the PSL title as well as perform well in the Caf Champions League.