Sirino: Royal AM star Nascimento understands why ex-Al Ahly target wants to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

Royal AM defender Ricardo Nascimento has revealed that his fellow South American player Gaston Sirino is still eager to leave newly crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



In December 2020, Sirino handed in his transfer request in order for the Tshwane giants to allow him to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly where he would have reunited with his former coach at Downs, Pitso Mosimane.



Al Ahly and Sundowns held talks over the Uruguayan's services, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over the transfer fee and Sirino had to stay put at the Chloorkop-based giants.



Having been surprisingly released by Sundowns during the January 2022 transfer window, Nascimento has now discussed the talented attacking midfielder's 'difficult situation' at the Tshwane giants.



"Football is a short career," Nascimento, who hails from Brazil, said on Daily Sun.



"I understand why Gaston wants to leave and I also understand why Sundowns don't want to let him go because Gaston is a big player.



"So, they want to keep the best player. But it is a very difficult situation he finds himself in him."



Sirino, whose current contract with Sundowns will expire in 2025 having signed a five-year deal in 2020, has blown hot and cold since his proposed move to Al Ahly failed to materialise.



An experienced player who has turned out for Bolivian giants Club Bolivar, Sirino has made 12 PSL appearances in the current season for Masandawana and scored two goals in the process.



He played some of his best football at Downs under Mosimane and he was named 2019 Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament.