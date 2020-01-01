Sirino: Mamelodi Sundowns rejected Al Ahly approach for Uruguayan playmaker - Ali

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to replace Sobhi with Masandawana's diminutive attacker

have rejected an approach by for Gastino Sirino's services.



This is according to Sundowns' Arabic media coordinator Khaled Ali when speaking on ON Time Sports TV channel, as reported by Egypt Today.

Sirino recently faced the Egyptian giants twice in the Caf quarter-final tie with the Uruguayan playmaker scoring in the second-leg clash in Tshwane

"Al Ahly asked us verbally to include [sign] Sirino after the second-leg match between us," Ali said.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified Sirino as a potential replacement for Ramadan Sobhi, who is currently with the Egyptian champions on loan from English club .

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane made it clear that Sirino remains part of the club's plans having helped the team win two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles.



"I spoke to the coach of the team, Pitso Mosimane, and he informed me of his need for the player to compete for the Caf Champions League title next season," he added



"This is also the management's decision, and the player has a three-year contract with the club. So, [it is] the final decision."



Sirino has established himself as one of Sundowns' best players since joining the Tshwane giants from Bolivian club Bolivar in 2018.

The 29-year-old player has made 47 appearances in the PSL and scored seven goals.