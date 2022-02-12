Sirino: Mamelodi Sundowns provide the latest on winger’s injury

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued an update on the injury picked up by the winger during Friday’s Caf Champions League Group A 1-0 victory against Al Hilal Omdurman in Rustenburg.

The 30-year-old midfielder sustained a nasal fracture which has left him requiring surgery which was to be performed on Saturday.

The club has, however, not stated how long the Uruguayan will be out of action as they await the completion of the surgery procedure.

“Gaston Sirino suffered a nasal fracture in the first half of yesterday's match against Al Hilal and was stabilised before being transferred to the Netcare Fancrest Hospital, in Rustenburg, for assessment,” Sundowns announced.

“He was released in time to travel back home with the rest of the team. Sirino will undergo a surgical procedure today [Saturday]. We all wish Gaston a speedy recovery and we will provide further updates from the medical team.”

Sirino collided with an Al Hilal player and was stretchered off the pitch with a bloodied nose.

It was Sirino’s first start in the Champions League this season, having been used mostly as a substitute this season even in the Premier Soccer League.

While the Uruguayan could not finish Friday’s match, his former teammate at Bolivian side Bolivar, Erwin Saavedra made his Sundowns debut.

Not much was seen from Saavedra after he came on as a substitute in stoppage time.

“The reason why we even had him in the team was to fast-track his integration in the team so that he starts to get a feel of the group and participates with the group,” Mngqithi.

“Obviously, he’s very fit because he has been playing in South America and he’s done very well for his team. He was always in the team and performed a lot of minutes, so in terms of his physical fitness, we had no doubt.

"We had a little bit of a doubt in terms of his travelling because his travelling took about two days because there was a problem with flight to flight and it’s always a little bit of a challenge with transit periods.

Article continues below

“That’s why we were a little bit worried and didn’t give him more minutes. But we do believe in the very near future he’ll be able to be in the starting XI and to be able to help the team but we do not want to rush him.

“We’ll have to give him a chance to settle in with the group and from what we are seeing, it’s not going to be as difficult, probably the same thing that happened to Gaston [Sirino] who immediately fitted in and was able to help the team.”