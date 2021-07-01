Sirino: I will try to connect Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly for transfer talks

AMG explained why he is desperate to join the Red Devils, who are known to be keen admirers of the South American player

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino has reiterated his desire to play for Al Ahly as he looks to push for a transfer to the reigning African champions.

The highly-rated player handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a move to the Egyptian club during the 2020/21 season, but a move to the Red Devils did not materialize after the two clubs failed to agree on a transfer fee.

Sirino stayed at Sundowns and he helped the Tshwane giants clinch the PSL title, even though, he did flirt with Al Ahly by stating, 'It would be a great challenge if I could someday wear this shirt' two months ago.

The Uruguayan playmaker has now stated he wishes the two clubs could resume talks over his potential transfer to the Cairo giants where he would reunite with his former Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane.

"My contract with Sundowns expires after two seasons, and my relationship is great with Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, and he signed me at Sundowns," Sirino told ON Time Sports 1 according to FilGoal.

"But I have not communicated with him for a while because of the circumstances. I hope that negotiations will be easier if negotiations resume between Al Ahly and Sundowns to sign me."

Sirino, who turned 30 in February this year, hopes Sundowns will grant him his wish to play for the record nine-time Caf Champions League winners.

"I will try to connect the two administrations and bring their views closer because it is my dream to play for Al Ahly as a club with a great history in Africa and internationally," he continued.

"There is no contact [between the two clubs] at the moment, but there was contact in the past. I pray to God that the Sundowns administration will be more flexible this time if negotiations resume."

"I don't care about age because I feel that my physical fitness is excellent, and I work on myself well, so I don't worry about the age factor."

Al Ahly are set to face Sundowns' PSL rivals, Kaizer Chiefs in the 2020/21 Champions League final on July 17 and Sirino wished both teams the best of luck.

"Why Al Ahly? Because it is one of the best clubs on the continent and in the world and they have a great history, and they perform well in all the tournaments they enter," he added.

"Therefore, playing for Al Ahly is a dream for me.

"I cannot say for sure who has the greatest chance of winning the Champions League final this season. I wish both teams success."

Sirino, who is nicknamed AMG, has won three PSL titles, the Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup with Sundowns having joined the club in January 2018.