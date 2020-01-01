Sirino drops Mamelodi Sundowns bombshell

The Uruguayan has made a huge impact in three seasons with the Brazilians and would be missed, even though they do have lots of cover in his position

talisman Gaston Sirino has revealed that he wants to leave the defending Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

This is according to a report by SoccerLaduma - the publication have stated that Sirino wants to join up with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants .



The news comes on the same day on which Mosimane is set to lead the Red Devils into battle against their fierce Cairo rivals in the final of the Caf .

There has been ongoig speculation about a possible move for Sirino to eight-time Champions League winners Al Ahly.

The Uruguayan took part in Sundowns' first match of the season, against Bloemfontein , a defeat in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

He's not played at all since then, reportedly due to a hamstring injury.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi commented earlier this week that the player is making good progress in his recovery, although he also said Sirino won't be rushed back.

At the same time Mngqithi reiterate the club's stance that the attacker won't be leaving Downs.

It's now transpired however, that Sirino wants out, as he has said himself:

"It is my intention [to leave],” Sirino told Laduma. “But it does not depend on me, but on Sundowns to accept the offer.”

The PSL transfer window shuts on Monday, November 30, but it stays open a little longer in the Egyptian league – until December 6.

Despite Sirino’s absence, the Brazilians have been in commanding form, their blip in the MTN8 aside.

In the league, they are in second spot, with three wins and a draw from their four matches.

New signings such as Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile have started the season brightly and could potentially make up for the loss of Sirino, should he go.

Themba Zwane has also been in scintillating form while Downs have plenty of other players capable of making and scoring goals, including the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebohang Maboe, Phakamani Mahlambi, Mothobi Mvala and Gift Motupa.

The 29-year-old Sirino’s contribution has, however, been immense – in three seasons he’s played 100 matches, scored 24 goals and created 29 assists for the Tshwane giants.