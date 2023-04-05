Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousakis has weighed in on Gaston Sirino’s decision to play for South Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, the Uruguay-born attacker pledged his international allegiance to Bafana Bafana. He is eligible to represent Mzansi after obtaining his South African passport by virtue of having worked in the country for at least five years.

Sirino has never been considered to play for his native Uruguay and would be hoping to start an international career with South Africa. Manousakis has lacked Sirino’s decision but has questions about it as well.

WHAT WAS SAID: “If Sirino is good enough and he’s available to our national team, I’m up for it,” said Manousakis as per FARPost.

“But I think we mustn’t underestimate the talent that we have in this county. I mean Sanele Barns and so many players that are playing in the PSL are coming from the NFD. There’s talent there [NFD], there’s talent in the DStv Diski Challenge. We just need to invest the time and give them coaching.

“So I’m more for the Sirinos because they get us what we need now. But if we going to build then we need to take another view.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, what could work against Sirino being selected by Bafana coach Hugo Broos is the player’s age. At 32, the forward falls out of Broos’ preferred age.

News that Sirino had secured a South African passport emerged before Broos selected his team for the recently-played 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. But the Belgian coach did not consider the Sundowns star in his squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIRINO? Currently, Sirino is nursing an injury and has missed Sundowns' last few games.

He would be hoping to recover and play an influential role in their quest for the Caf Champions League title.

Eye-catching performances in such a demanding tournament could convince Broos to select Sirino for their final Afcon qualifier against Morocco in June.