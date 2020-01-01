Sirino and Morena’s new deals a good sign that Mamelodi Sundowns want to challenge Al Ahly - Sapula

The former Masandawana midfielder reacted to the contract renewals of the two key figures at Chloorkop

Retired midfielder Godfrey Sapula has expressed delight in the news that midfielder Gaston Sirino and defender Thapelo Morena have extended their contracts with the club until June 2025.

The dreadlocked legend believes the four-year contracts for coach Pitso Mosimane, assistant Manqoba Mngqithi, and skipper Hlompho Kekana means the club is planning well especially when they need continuity.

On the other hand, ‘Godfather’ says the new long-term deals means the club is not only focusing on challenging for the Premier Soccer League ( ) but for the Caf as well.

“The new deals on coach Pitso, Manqoba and the players such as Hlompho, Morena and Sirino tell a lot about the vision of the club president, Mr. [Patrice] Motsepe,” Sapula told Goal.

“His vision is to obviously sustain and maintain the success of the club. We all know the club is doing well, but we need to retain the players that are doing well for the club.

"This is something that needs planning within and the players have to show commitment towards the realization of the dream to remain a force to be reckoned with.

“This is not about doing well in the PSL but on the continent as well. I like the fact that both coaches, Manqoba and Pitso are staying and that is good.

“This bodes well for the club’s big ambition to bag another star. We know it’s a draw now because it’s only us and that have stars. The mission is to claim the second one and retaining your top quality players is a good sign in terms of those ambitions.

“It’s very important that we fight for the second one and become the first club with two stars in the southern hemisphere. The fact is that the likes of are dominant players in the continent and we need to challenge that. That is possible when you keep your best players.

“I think achieving that will not only benefit Sundowns but the entire country. It’s a very good gesture by the club to hold on to these players and the technical team.”

On the reports that the Red Devils were looking to lure the Uruguayan playmaker away, the Masandawana youth coach suggested giving ‘AMG’ a new deal means the Tshwane giants want to compete with the Egyptians.

“This is a sign by Sundowns that you can’t just take our best players because we also want to compete at the highest level,” added the former anchorman.

“Sundowns still have to do better in the continent and to do well, we must compete and challenge the likes of Ahly. I think Sirino is at home here and he enjoys his football.

“If you want to compete against these top sides, you can’t just allow your players to go. It’s a good sign from Sundowns to give Sirino and Thapelo new contracts and I believe the players are also delighted.

“This is a sign to the northern hemisphere that Sundowns is doing business and not just here to play, Sundowns has ambitions and they should get a message out of this new contract for Sirino.

“We can fight the likes Ahly, Esperance [de Tunis], and Wydad [Casablanca] but if you don’t have the quality, it becomes impossible.

“We need to also credit the technical team led by coach Pitso. I also like the fact that they are promoting the young boys from the development. It gives us as coaches in the development, the belief, and confidence in our job.

"Seeing the likes of [Sphelele] Mkhulise, [Keletso] Mkgalawa, [Promise] Mkhuma going to the senior team gives us a pat on the back that we are doing a good job.

“On top of that, to always get feedback from coach Pitso and Manqoba means we are on the right track as well. It’s okay to go and buy players from outside but we are happy when our boys go to the senior side. We are delighted and we are complimented if they take our players.”