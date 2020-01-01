Sirino and Morena to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns until 2025

The Brazilians have tied down the two attackers on long-term deals, and the pair wants to win more trophies in the next five years

duo of Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena have extended their contracts with the club for the next five years.

According to the Brazilians, both Sirino and Morena will remain at Chloorkop at least until 2025.

In a statement released by the club, Morena said he was happy and excited to have extended his stay with the Brazilians.

"Masandawana, I am happy and excited to let you know that I have extended my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. We still have a long way to go and many more trophies to win! Ka Bo Yellow!," said Morena.

The former Bloemfontein utility player is still recovering from a fractured ankle injury he suffered in February.

The club confirmed that Morena is approaching a full return to fitness although chances are that he may only return to competitive football next season.

Meanwhile, Sirino said what makes him about the latest developments is that his family has settled in , adding that it makes him want to push harder on the field of play.

"I am happy to extend my contract at the club. My family and I are happy and settled here in Mzansi. So, that gives me comfort to push hard on the pitch," said Sirino.

Just like Morena, Sirino is hoping to win more trophies with the Tshwane giants in the next five years.

"I believe my best years are ahead of me and I am confident we will add trophies with this group of players."