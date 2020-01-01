Sirino: Al Ahly say they're 'talking with Mamelodi Sundowns officials'

The South American has made no secret of his desire to swap the Brazilians for the Cairo-based African champions

Egyptian giants are still tracking playmaker Gaston Sirino, a club representative has confirmed.

Ahead of the closing of the transfer window at the start of December, there had been a lot of speculation that Sirino was to join former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

The 29-year-old player himself admitted that he was keen to join the Cairo team, however, the failure of the two clubs to come to a transfer agreement saw the move fall through.

Now, according to Egyptian publication King Fut, there have been 'fresh' reports that the Egyptian league champions are still harbouring ambitions of signing the Uruguayan forward.

“Sirino has always been a transfer target for Al Ahly,” Al Ahly’s head of transfers Amir Tawfik, was quoted as saying.

“There has been contact before, and if anything happens, the club will officially announce it.

“We are talking with the Sundowns officials, and if any serious development occurs, we will begin negotiations with the player then."

Sirino has played 100 matches for Masandawana and has scored 29 goals and registered 24 assists, winning the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and three league titles in the three seasons he's been in Pretoria.

He has played only once for Sundowns this season, in their opening match of the season, a quarter-final defeat against Bloemfontein in the MTN8 competition.

The South American has reportedly been nursing a hamstring injury and towards the end of November it was revealed by coach Manqoba Mngqithi that Sirino was recovering well but would not be rushed back into action.

Sundowns are currently top of the league standings at the Christmas break in .

The Premier Soccer League ( ) announced earlier this month that the second transfer window of the 2020/ 21 season will start on January 18, 2021 and run until February 15, 2021.

Mosimane, meanwhile, recently guided Al Ahly to a treble success, winning the Caf , as well as the domestic league and cup titles.