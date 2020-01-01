Sirino: Agent gives Al Ahly hope over attacker but Mamelodi Sundowns put their foot down

The 29-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation recently following huge interest from the Red Devils of Egypt

Egyptian giants are serious about luring attacker Gaston Sirino to Cairo ahead of next season.

This is according to Amir Tawfik, who deals with player transfers at the Red Devils.

Tawfik confirmed he has already spoken to the Brazilians about the availability of the Uruguayan attacker who still has three more years on his contract.

"Sirino is one of the candidates to join Al Ahly [next season]," Tawfik told On-Time Sports.

"Al Ahly usually opens the door to negotiations early to meet the demands of the technical staff. In each position, we have a player, two or three candidates. We see the possibility of including all the available names in terms of player approval or the possibility of negotiating with their club."

"I already asked Sundowns about the player's situation," he concluded.

Sirino's agent, Joao Bittencourt, said while there have been inquiries from Al Ahly regarding Sirino but admitted Sundowns don't want to sell.

However, part of his statement may somehow give Al Ahly a glimmer of hope by saying the Tshwane giants may be tempted to listen to offers for Sirino should there be a suitable offer from any of the clubs that are after his services.

"Indeed, there were inquiries on the part of Al-Ahly, which is a big name, about signing Sirino last January, and now too," Bittencourt said to the same channel.

"But Sundowns does not want to sell the player, because he is important to them. There is harmony between him and his colleagues, in addition to the conviction of coach Mosimane about it...but they may agree if there is a suitable offer."

Meanwhile, Sundowns, through their Arab media coordinator Khaled Ali, reiterated Sirino is not for sale and that they aren't a selling team.

"Sirino is a really important player for the Sundowns board and won’t be sold to Al Ahly or any other team. We didn’t even enquire about the possibility of making a swap deal with Geraldo or a possible transfer fee," Ali told On SportFM as quoted by KingFut.

"The transfer fee isn’t important for the Sundowns owner, we’re not business-oriented, we don’t need money as he pays for everything out of his own pocket. He wants to win another Caf title, like in 2016, but is facing a lot of competition from North African clubs," he concluded.