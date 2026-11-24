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Amakhosi legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has officially passed the torch to Elias Mokwana after the winger's sensational debut in the club's iconic No. 14 jersey. The former Bafana Bafana star believes the new arrival possesses the necessary pedigree to handle the weight of a shirt that has historically carried immense expectations at Naturena.

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A dream debut for the new Amakhosi arrival

Elias Mokwana could not have scripted a better introduction to life at Kaizer Chiefs. Coming off the bench in the second half of the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns, the 27-year-old winger turned a high-stakes clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on its head. His impact was immediate and decisive, helping Amakhosi secure a 2-1 victory in extra time and booking their place in the highly anticipated final against Orlando Pirates next month.

The former Sekhukhune United star first showcased his creative vision by providing the assist for Pule Mmodi's opening goal during the first half of the extra-time period. Not content with just being the architect, Mokwana then demonstrated his clinical edge by finishing off a lightning-fast counter-attack to double the lead. That goal ultimately proved to be the winner, punishing a rare defensive lapse from the Brazilians and instantly endearing the new signing to the Chiefs faithful who have been desperate for a new talisman.

Mokwana’s arrival at Naturena follows a stint in North Africa with Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis. After leaving South African shores in July 2023, the winger opted for a return to the Betway Premiership as a free agent recently.

Tshabalala's verdict on the iconic No. 14

Few players understand the significance of the Kaizer Chiefs No. 14 jersey better than Siphiwe Tshabalala. The man affectionately known as 'Shabba' enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the club and became synonymous with the number during his peak years. Speaking at a CAF event in Sandton on Monday, where Coca-Cola was announced as a sponsor for the 2027 AFCON, the legendary midfielder was quick to praise Mokwana’s ability to thrive under the intense spotlight of a major knockout fixture.

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“What a statement, what a great introduction in a big match that was demanding,” Tshabalala told FARPost. “Two moments: he had an assist and a goal. It shows you the calibre of a player that he is. He’s a top player; I mean, he played for Bafana Bafana and also played abroad. I think he’s a player whose experience we can rely on. And as for wearing number 14, I don’t own that number. When I was at Chiefs, I got the opportunity to don the jersey number, and I think I did my best."

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Tshabalala was humble regarding his own legacy with the shirt, emphasizing that the number belongs to the club rather than any individual. He expressed his satisfaction with the state he left the jersey in when he departed Naturena, while also acknowledging that the fans will now expect consistent brilliance from Mokwana following his match-winning exploits against Sundowns. The veteran playmaker believes the newcomer has the mental fortitude to sustain this level of performance throughout his journey with the Glamour Boys.

Expectations rise ahead of Soweto Derby final

The victory over Sundowns has set the stage for a blockbuster conclusion to the Carling Knockout Cup. Kaizer Chiefs are now scheduled to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in a mouth-watering Soweto Derby final on December 12. While the venue and specific kick-off time remain to be confirmed, the hype surrounding the fixture has already reached fever pitch, particularly with Mokwana seemingly finding his feet so quickly in his new surroundings at the village.

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Tshabalala highlighted that while the start has been explosive, the real challenge for Mokwana lies in maintaining that momentum. “I left the jersey in a good place, and I wish him well on his journey,” the club legend added. “He started well, and there are expectations from him now, but I think he can live up to it.” This vote of confidence from a former captain will surely provide a massive boost to Mokwana as he prepares for his first taste of the country's biggest rivalry.

The journey back to the top of South African football has been a long one for Amakhosi, but the emergence of a player capable of changing games against the likes of Sundowns offers a glimmer of hope. With a major trophy now just one game away, all eyes will be on the new No. 14 to see if he can replicate his heroics against the Buccaneers.