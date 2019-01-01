Siphiwe Tshabalala mulls over future following BB Erzurumspor’s relegation

The 34-year-old left-footed midfielder appears likely to remain in Europe despite his club’s relegation from the Turkish Super Lig

Following BB Erzurumspor’s relegation from the Turkish Super Lig, South African midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is talking to a number of European clubs to secure his future.

According to his agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, ‘Shabba’ may not go down with Erzurumspor even though he is still contracted to the club.

“Yeah, we are still talking to a few clubs regarding his next move in Europe. It’s true the club has been relegated and people are just talking about a possible return to , and again there are no thoughts of retirement,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

The former star featured for 90 minutes and grabbed an assist in their 2-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday, but that was not enough to secure their top-flight status.

Erzurumspor were demoted to the second division after finishing their 2018/19 campaign at position 17 with 35 points.

However, his post on Instagram where he bid farewell to the Super Lig, has fuelled speculation that the former Bafana Bafana midfielder could head back home or even look to hang up his boots.

In addition, the former player signed a two-year contract at the start of the 2018/19 season, meaning he is contracted to Erzurumspor until June 2020.

Article continues below

“There is no talk of returning to South Africa. Even if they are relegated, he is not thinking of retirement, but give me a couple of days and I will definitely come back with something concrete,” said the manager.

“He is keen to continue playing in Europe and he remains ambitious,” concluded Mahlakgane.

The Soweto-born player featured 19 times for the Turkish side and provided two assists in his debut season in Europe.