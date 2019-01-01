Siphiwe Tshabalala: Kaizer Chiefs legend a free agent after leaving Erzurumspor

The former Bafana Bafana international’s agent has confirmed to Goal that his client is now a free agent

Former winger Siphiwe Tshabalala is now a free agent after parting ways with Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

The ex-Bafana Bafana star’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed to Goal the dreadlocked star is now looking to secure a new football home.

“Yes, he is a free agent.” Mahlakgane told Goal.

Tshabalala’s future was decided after the club’s relegation and media reports suggested they were looking to release some of the players to ensure they have an affordable budget in the lower division.

Although Mahlakgane confirmed to Goal that ‘Shabba’ had offers in Europe after featuring for the European club in the 2018/19 season, he also stated that they will hold talks with the club, but the ex- star is yet to secure his future.

The former Amakhosi star left Naturena towards the end of 2018 to ply his trade in the Turkish SuperLig, but his team is now relegated to the lower division, the TFF First League.

Subsequent to their relegation, reports surfaced that the 34-year-old was on his way back to the Premier Soccer League ( ) to reunite with his former Chiefs teammates at Naturena.

However, his representative was quick to dispel the rumours, stating that there were offers in Europe and his client will head back to listen to a better offer.

Taking a glimpse at his appearances for the Turkish side, Tshabalala made 19 appearances, but could not help Erzurumspor avoid the relegation axe.