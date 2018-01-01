Siphiwe Tshabalala is not leaving BB Erzurumspor, says agent

Shabba’s representative has downplayed speculation that his client is set to part ways with the Turkish SuperLig outfit

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has rubbished reports that his player is set to leave Turkish club, BB Erzurumspor.

The report surfaced on social media that the club’s coach Mehmet Altiparmak is not interested in keeping the left-footed player in Turkey, fuelling speculation that he could come back to South Africa.

“No, Shabba is in the country (South Africa) for Christmas. He is going back to Turkey, I can confirm,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

The 34-year-old left Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season to join the Turkish SuperLig side on an undisclosed fee after spending more than a decade at Naturena.

“He is on holiday like all overseas-based players. Whoever came up with that story has not gathered all the truth or the facts,” explained the agent.

Just prior to his departure from Amakhosi, the former Free State Stars winger was reportedly seen as an icon in Turkey after netting a brilliant goal during the 2010 Fifa World Cup against Mexico.

“If that came from the club or the coach, we would be the first people to know about it. He is happy and settling down nicely,” he concluded.

Despite his agent’s stance on the experienced midfielder’s future, Tshabalala's move to Europe has inspired many South African youngsters that age doesn’t decide a player’s future.

In addition, Tshabalala has played in 12 matches for Erzurumspor in all competitions since joining them in August, but he is yet to score a goal.

Meanwhile, the Turkish side will face Konyaspor in their opening SuperLig match in 2019, a club which Lebogang Manyama previously played for in Turkey.