Siphiwe Tshabalala: AmaZulu FC deny Bafana Bafana legend's exit reports

It has been reported the 2010 Fifa World Cup star's future with Usuthu is in limbo, but that rumour has been silenced

AmaZulu FC have responded to reports indicating Benni McCarthy wants Siphiwe Tshabalala out of the ambitious club.

The 36-year-old attacking midfielder only joined Usuthu in October 2020 having been a free agent for over a year.

The latest reports are indicating Tshabalala could soon be offloaded by the KwaZulu-Natal giants as he is supposedly not part of McCarthy's plans.

Nicknamed Shabba, Tshabalala had made just one appearance for AmaZulu which came against Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 16 as a substitute.

The team succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in a PSL match under the guidance of caretaker coach Allan Freese, with McCarthy watching from the stands at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini dismissed the reports which are suggesting Shabba could soon be offloaded by the Durban-based club.

The Usuthu official explained Shabba is working hard to impress the club's technical team at training.

What's been said

“Benni doesn’t want Shabba in the side. He feels he’s not doing things freely because Shabba is close to the president [Sandile Zungu],” a Daily Sun source said on Wednesday.

“There’s no such thing. The coach is working with all the players like everyone else. Shabba is being considered accordingly," Mkhathini told the same publication.

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Tshabalala joined AmaZulu on a two-year deal and he was the club's marquee signing, who was expected to help the club achieve its target of finishing in the top-four in the PSL this season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain was an unused substitute during McCarthy's first game in charge of Usuthu as they defeated Chippa United 3-1 on December 20.

Since the win over Chippa, Shabba has not been included in Usuthu's matchday squads with the likes of Talent Chawapiwa, Siyethemba Sithebe and Sphesihle Maduna preferred ahead of him.

McCarthy revealed Tshabalala was among the three players, who had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their clash with Bloemfontein Celtic on January 9.

Tshabalala and McCarthy were Bafana Bafana teammates during the latter's playing days.

