Siphesihle Ndlovu: SuperSport United unveil midfielder from Orlando Pirates

The 25-year-old has left the Soweto-giants for Matsatsantsa after failing to nail playtime under coach Jose Riveiro

After weeks of transfer speculation, SuperSport United have officially confirmed the arrival of midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates.

Earlier this week, the agency handling matters for the South African player, Professionalz, confirmed in an Instagram post the 25-year-old had already ditched the Soweto-giants for Matsatsantsa after signing a one-year contract.

SuperSport have confirmed the acquisition of the player in a statement on a one-year contract with an option to extend.

What did SuperSport say?

“SuperSport United would like to confirm the signature of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu on a one-year deal with an option to extend,” read part of the statement.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has described Ndlovu as a player who brings good energy into the squad, especially in the middle of the park.

“I’m very excited to have Ndlovu in our team. This is one area in which he will bring good energy in the middle of the park, he is versatile and can play in many formations like he did back in his days in Maritzburg United," said Hunt.

"He’s the right age for us, obviously we will have to settle him in as quickly as possible and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Backpagepix

What did Ndlovu say?

Ndlovu, who is an academy graduate of Maritzburg United, and made his professional debut in 2016, said on his move: “This is a very big move for my career and I am very excited to join SuperSport United. Coach Gavin Hunt is an ambitious coach who likes to win.

"The club has won a lot of trophies in the past seven seasons and I would like to play a part in making new memories and history.”

In total, Ndlovu managed 80 appearances the Team of Choice and played a key role in the 2017-18 season when he guided them to a fourth-place finish in the PSL and was rewarded for his form with the Young Player of the Season award.

At Pirates, he made 13 appearances but was yet to feature under head coach Jose Riveiro.