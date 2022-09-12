Siphesihle Ndlovu: Agent confirms Orlando Pirates midfielder's move to SuperSport United

The 25-year-old has left the Buccaneers to sign a one-year deal with Gavin Hunt’s side in the top-flight

Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has reportedly left the club to sign for their Premier Soccer League rivals SuperSport United.

According to the agency that handles transfer affairs for the 25-year-old South African player, a deal has already been agreed, and he has left the Soweto-based giants after penning a one-year contract with Matsatsantsa.

Though neither of the two PSL giants has confirmed the move, the players' agency Professionalz has announced the news on their Instagram page with a photo of Ndlovu and wished him well for the future.

What did the agency say?

"@s.p_ndlovu_8 has completed a move to @supersport_unitedfc on a one-year deal," the statement said adding: "We wish you all the best @s.p_ndlovu_8."

SuperSport are currently sitting sixth on the 16-team table with 11 points from seven matches while Pirates are second with 14 points from eight matches.

Ndlovu's career

An academy graduate of Maritzburg United, Ndlovu made his professional debut in 2016 and went on to make over 80 appearances for the club.

In the 2017-18 season, he played a key role as the Team of Choice recorded a fourth-place finish in the PSL and was rewarded for his form with the Young Player of the Season award.

BackpagePix.

At the end of the following season, he joined Pirates with whom he had managed 13 appearances but had not scored for them.

On the international scene, Ndlovu was handed his first call to Bafana Bafana squad for the first time by coach Stuart Baxter for the inaugural Four Nations Invitational Tournament.

He made his debut on March 21 as a substitute in a 1-1 (7-6) penalty shootout win over Angola. He has so far managed five caps for Bafana.