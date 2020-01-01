Sinkala: Stellenbosch FC sign Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs target
Zambia international Nathan Sinkala has joined Premier Soccer League (PSL) debutants Stellenbosch FC in a surprise move.
The accomplished midfielder has been on the radar of the biggest football clubs in the country, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
His former club, TP Mazembe announced his departure after the DR Congolese champions decided against renewing his contract.
"At the end of his contract, Nathan Sinkala will not have his lease renewed."
"At the club since 2012, the Zambian midfielder was - for a moment - transferred to FC Sochaux in France then loaned to the Swiss of the Zurich Grasshoppers between 2014 and 2015 before returning to Lubumbashi."
"TPM wishes Nathan Sinkala a great success for the rest of his career and will have fond memories of the Zambian midfielder," a club statement read.
The 29-year-old player has been quoted on the media confirming interest from both Sundowns and Chiefs having enjoyed a lot of success with Mazembe.
Sinkala, who helped Zambia win the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, has now completed his move to Stellenbosch.
DEAL DONE@StellenboschFC have confirmed the signing of Zambian international, Nathan Sinkala.#FARPost pic.twitter.com/GjEOPPZqdP— FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) January 29, 2020
SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦— Chipolopolodiehards (@chipolopolodh) January 29, 2020
Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala has officially joined ABSA Premiership side Stellenbosch FC on a 2.5 year contract. Sinkala thus becomes the first Zambian to play for the Johann Rupert bankrolled club. pic.twitter.com/58OkIrsJzC