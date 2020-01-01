Sinkala: Stellenbosch FC sign Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs target

The former FC Sochaux midfielder has secure a deal with Stellies after leaving the Ravens

Zambia international Nathan Sinkala has joined Premier Soccer League ( ) debutants Stellenbosch FC in a surprise move.

The accomplished midfielder has been on the radar of the biggest football clubs in the country, and .

His former club, announced his departure after the DR Congolese champions decided against renewing his contract.

"At the end of his contract, Nathan Sinkala will not have his lease renewed."

"At the club since 2012, the Zambian midfielder was - for a moment - transferred to FC Sochaux in then loaned to the Swiss of the Zurich Grasshoppers between 2014 and 2015 before returning to Lubumbashi."

Article continues below

"TPM wishes Nathan Sinkala a great success for the rest of his career and will have fond memories of the Zambian midfielder," a club statement read.

The 29-year-old player has been quoted on the media confirming interest from both Sundowns and Chiefs having enjoyed a lot of success with Mazembe.



Sinkala, who helped Zambia win the 2012 (Afcon) title, has now completed his move to Stellenbosch.