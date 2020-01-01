Sinkala: Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs target to reportedly join Stellenbosch FC

The former FC Sochaux midfielder is said to be looking to secure a deal with Stellies after leaving the Ravens

Zambia international Nathan Sinkala is expected to join Premier Soccer League ( ) debutants Stellenbosch FC in a surprise move.

The accomplished midfielder has been on the radar of the biggest football clubs in the country, and .

His current club, has announced his departure after the DR Congolese champions decided against renewing his contract.

"At the end of his contract, Nathan Sinkala will not have his lease renewed."

"At the club since 2012, the Zambian midfielder was - for a moment - transferred to FC Sochaux in then loaned to the Swiss of the Zurich Grasshoppers between 2014 and 2015 before returning to Lubumbashi."

"TPM wishes Nathan Sinkala a great success for the rest of his career and will have fond memories of the Zambian midfielder," a club statement read.

Sinkala has been quoted on the media confirming interest from both Sundowns and Chiefs having enjoyed a lot of success with Mazembe.



The 29-year-old player won the 2015 Caf , as well as two Caf Confederation Cups (2016 and 2017) with the Ravens.

He also lifted four DR Congolese titles in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2019.



Sinkala, who helped Zambia win the 2012 (Afcon) title, is said to have arrived in ahead of his proposed move to Stellenbosch.

He will compete with the likes Grandwald Scott and Mpho Matsi in midfield if he does join Steve Barker's side.