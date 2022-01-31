Simy: Serie B club Parma sign Salernitana striker on loan

Serie B club Parma have announced the signing of Salernitana forward Simy Nwankwo on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Crusaders also confirmed the option to make the 29-year-old’s stay permanent at the end of the campaign.

The move brings an end to his season-long loan at Salernitana after he struggled for form at the club, with just one goal to his name in 19 league matches.

Simy agreed on a move to Salernitana following Crotone's relegation from Serie A last season but his wishes at the club have not come as planned as they currently sit at the bottom of the top-flight table with 10 points after 22 games.

He is not new to Serie B having won the top scorer award during his stint at Crotone in 2019-20 with 20 goals in 37 outings.

The arrival of the Super Eagles striker at the Stadio Ennio Tardini will be expected to boost Giuseppe Iachini's team as they continue their push to return to the Italian top-flight.

“Parma Calcio 1913 are delighted to announce that Simeon Tochukwu “Simy” Nwankwo (Onitsha, 07/05/1992) has joined the club on loan from US Salernitana with an option to buy,” read a statement on the club’s website.

On Sunday, Parma settled for a 1-1 draw with Simy's parent club Crotone and they are placed 12th in Serie B table with 24 points after 20 matches - eight points behind the play-offs zone.

The Nigeria international is in contention to make his debut appearance when Parma visit Benevento for their next league game on Saturday.

Simy, born in Onitsha, started his professional career in Portugal with Portimonense in 2011 and he had another stint at Gil Vicente before leaving the country for Crotone in 2016.

He is ranked as Crotone's all-time top scorer with 66 goals in 159 appearances across Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia.