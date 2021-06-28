‘Simy an excellent number nine’ – Schwoch tips Nigeria star to shine at Monza

The lanky Super Eagles star has been linked with a possible move to the Serie B side in the summer window

Former Napoli striker Stefan Schwoch believes striker Simy Nwankwo would do wonders for Serie B side Monza if he signs for them this window.

The lanky Nigeria striker has been linked with a possible move to Monza in the summer window, where he would reunite with his former coach at Crotone, Giovanni Stroppa if the deal happens.

According to Calciomercato, Monza have started negotiating with Crotone for Simy's signing, after he was in spectacular form for Crotone in the recently concluded 2020-21 season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists.

His efforts were, however, not enough to help the Red and Blue retain their Serie A status as they were relegated from the elite division.

According to Schwoch, Simy has been performing at a high level due to the coaching he received from Stroppa and he will be even a better player if he links up with the coach at Monza.

“If Stroppa has Simy, Monza will be in Serie A. He has done very well and has improved since he was in Italy,” Schwoch told Tuttomercatoweb as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.

“Many of these improvements are also due to the work of Stroppa, who knows him well. When he arrived he was also very awkward. in the technical bases, over time he has become an excellent number nine.”

Monza missed out on promotion to Serie A last season but are looking to have another crack next season, and have identified Simy as one of the players that could help them in their mission.

Simy’s 20 goals helped him to become the first African player to reach that mark in Italy's top flight since Samuel Eto’o scored 21 for Inter Milan in the 2010/2011 season.

The former Gil Vicente forward already has experience in Italy’s second division with Crotone. Simy spent two seasons with Crotone in Serie B, scoring 20 goals in the 2019/2020 campaign to help them secure promotion to the top-flight.

Simy, who has one year left on his current contract, has also been linked with Torino, Lazio, and Fiorentina among other teams.

Monza are owned by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi and recently appointed former Crotone coach Stroppa.