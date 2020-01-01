Simpore hits hat-trick, Ramalepe, Mulaudzi score on Mbane return

The Burkinabe and the South African continued from where they left before the international break for Maleyew Yury's team on Saturday

Salimata Simpore assisted one goal and netted thrice, Lebogang Ramalepe scored one goal and assisted one, while Rhoda Mulaudzi scored and assisted twice in Dinamo-BSUPC's 11-0 victory over Bostor on Saturday.

The African trio shone in Dinamo's biggest win of the season, with a 15-0 win against Dnepr Mogilev along with Claudia Dabda before the international break on September 11.

The Africans were aiming to keep up their incredible form as they were boosted by the return of star Bambanani Mbane after three months on the sidelines due to her injury against Bostor.

More teams

At home to the bottom side, Anastasia Shuppo got the encounter off to a flying start as she turned in a fine pass from Burkinabe striker Simpore after just three minutes into the match for Dinamo.

Mulaudzi found a breakthrough past the visitors' defence and set up Simpore to double the lead for the hosts three minutes later.

Shuppo bagged her brace in the tie in the ninth minute before Mulaudzi assisted Simpore again to net the fourth, which came nine minutes later before Karachun Valerya added the fifth in the 21st minute.

Anastasia Shlapakova teed up Mulaudzi to get on the scoresheet two minutes later and the former later joined the list of scorers thanks to Viktoriya Kazakevich's pass in the 36th minute.

Five minutes from half time, Simpore hit her treble of the encounter off Shuppo's assist for the eighth for Dinamo.

After the restart, Ramalepe provided an assist for Shuppo to bag a hat-trick 14 minutes into the second half before she fired in her fifth thanks to a pass from Karina Olkhovik in the 63rd minute.

The four-goal heroine later reciprocated the favour from Ramalepe as she assisted her to grab her own goal of the match in the 67th minute to wrap up the massive victory.

Article continues below

With her latest hat-trick, Simpore has now scored 19 goals in 14 league outings for Dinamo this season, while Mulaudzi has managed four goals in four matches and Ramalepe two.

Mbane made her return to the pitch for the first time after almost four months on the sidelines as a second-half substitute, while Dabda played for 45 minutes before she was taken off.

The victory marks Dinamo's 17th league win this term and they now got 51 points from 17 matches, retaining their nine points gap with rivals Minsk, who they will host in their next outing on October 3.