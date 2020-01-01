Simphiwe Dludlu names strong Bantwana squad for Zambia trip

The coach has picked her best legs for their opening U17 Women's World Cup qualifier clash with the Shepolopolo later this month

head coach Simphiwe Dludlu has named a strong squad to face Zambia in the first round, first-leg of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifier in Lusaka later this month.

Dludlu had earlier called up 30 players, comprising the majority that featured at the 2019 Cosafa U17 Women's Cup before trimming the squad to 20 ahead of the trip to Zambia on Wednesday.

Karabo Mohale, Taylor-Ann Berkovic, Tarran January, Snothisiwe Jele, Ronnel Donelly, Christy Noble, Shannon Macomo, Palesa Makaloba, Inathi Makaya and Emihle Hallam were those dropped.

And the former Banyana Banyana star explained the decision behind the release of the 10 players after Sunday's 4-0 victory over South African top-flight newcomers JVW in a friendly.

“We have released 10 players from the camp after analyzing them in the practice match we played on Sunday," Dludlu told Safa.net.

“We felt that these players are a little bit behind of the rest of the group, some are not fit enough just yet, but these are issues we will work on because they are part of the bigger plan."

The first clash with Zambia will be played at Nkoloma Stadium on Friday, February 28 while the second leg encounter was in a fortnight and will be held at a venue yet to be announced in South Africa.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Zubenathi Livi [High Performance Centre], Rosalie James [JVW]

Defenders: Mihle Lumko [High Performance Centre], Ntateko Nkhuna [Mams Ladies], Shakira O'Malley [High Performance Centre], Hlela Philisani [Dangeruous Heroes], Yolanda Nduli [Sunflower WFC], Thimna Mpehle [RV United]

Midfielders: Jessica Wade [JVW], Nthabiseng Majiya [Green Lovers FC], Tiffany Kortjie [Golden Stars], Nelly Gamede [Coal City Wizards FC], Nabeelah Galant [University of Cape Town], Sonika Mzingeli [Cape Town Roses FC], Tiyana Carollessen [Vasco Da Gama FC], Aliyaah Allie [JVW], Lithemba Sam Sam [Cape Town Roses FC], Cimone Sauls [JVW]

Strikers: Oyisa Marhasi [Eluhulwini FC], Kananelo Taiwe [Bloemfontein ]