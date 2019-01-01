Simphiwe Dludlu named Basetsana coach for Cosafa U20 Women's Cup

The former international will now officially lead the country's U20 side for next month's regional event that will be staged in South Africa

Simphiwe Dludlu has been appointed as the new coach of the U20 women's team for next month's Cosafa U20 Women's Cup.

The former Banyana Banyana defender has previously served as an assistant coach of the U20 and senior women's teams respectively.

The 31-year-old's most recent job was at the helm of the U17 women's side at the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in last year.

After Sheryl Botes led Basetsana to a U19 women's invitational tournament in where they lost all three games in May, Safa has opted for Dludlu this time.

“We are very excited to be in action again since the Fifa World Cup,” Dludlu told the media.

“I believe we can bring joy to the heart of South Africans during this first-ever Cosafa U20 Championships on home soil.

"I have called up the majority of the U17 squad because they are the players who will graduate to the U20 team.

"This tournament can assist in fast-tracking their development while getting them more international cap.”

Dludlu has called up 20 players for the upcoming age-grade tournament, with the team expected to commence preparations on Sunday, July 28 in Port Elizabeth.

Article continues below

South Africa have been drawn against Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique in Group A and they will begin their campaign against the Zimbabweans on August 1 at Gelvandale Stadium.

SOUTH AFRICA U20 SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Kaydee Windvogel [High-Performance Centre], Leigh Brophy [University of Cape Town], Jessica Williams [Spurs FC]

Defenders: Lonathemba Mhlongo [Durban Ladies], Lebohang Ntabeni [Wits], Tyler-Bree Joss [Tuks], Fikile Magama [Dangerous Heroes United], Karabo Makhurubetsi [University of Johannesburg], Ayanda Ncube [Wits]

Midfielders: Oratile Mokwena [ F.C], Zethembiso Vilakazi [Lindelani F.C], Miche Minnies [Spurs F.C], Sphumelele Shamase [Sunflower F.C], Thubelihle Shamase [Sunflower F.C], Ember Edwards [ Ladies FCV], Serenity Warner [University of Cape Town], Jessica Wade [JVW FC]

Strikers: Kirsten Nolan [University of Johannesburg], Refilwe Maseko [University of Johannesburg], Shakira Jacobs [University of Johannesburg]