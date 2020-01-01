Simon Murray: Scottish striker confirms departure from Bidvest Wits

The 28-year-old leaves the Students having scored eight goals in 28 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2018

Striker Simon Murray is leaving after the two parties agreed to part ways at the start of the year while he was nursing an injury.

This was confirmed by Murray himself in an interview with Evening Telegraph, adding that he came to an agreement with the Students to terminate their relationship following the arrival of -born striker Bienvenu Eva Nga in January.

Murray said the knee injury he suffered soon after the start of the campaign forced the club to bring in Eva Nga, and therefore he had to be deregistered by Wits.

"I hurt my knee in the third game of the season and needed an operation. So, I’ve been out for six-and-a-half months," Murray told the publication.

"Because there's a limit on the number of foreign players over here, the club signed another forward [Eva Nga] when I was injured and [he] took my place. So, we've come to an agreement to terminate my contract when I’m fit."

Murray revealed Wits have been good to him since his arrival 18 months ago, even during the most difficult times of his career.

He said the aim was to recover then pack his bags and return to but he hasn't been able to leave the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

As things stand, is undergoing a 21-day lockdown, meaning Murray won't be able to travel back to his native country.

"The club has been really good, to be honest. They’ve made sure I got through the injury and looked after me during rehab," he added.

"The plan was to stay here in South Africa, get the rehab done and recover from the injury and then head back to Scotland in the summer but because of all this coronavirus, it is up in the air."

The 28-year-old marksman hasn't given up on getting a new team and returning to the pitch this season, especially if the current campaign gets extended beyond May or June.

"If the season gets extended, that might end up being a good thing for me. There might even be time for me to play for somebody this season depending on what happens. That would be great for my fitness before heading into pre-season," concluded Murray.