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Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone discussed the possibility of entering the winter transfer market and admitted that the squad needs strengthening if they are to keep competing with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

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The Sport newspaper carried Simeone's comments from his press conference before Atletico Madrid face Elche tomorrow, Saturday, in round 14 of La Liga.

Asked whether he expected any signings in January, El Cholo didn't hedge. The club are working on it with sporting director Mateu Alemany, he confirmed.

He said: "We talk with him in order to work and keep improving. In line with the club's possibilities, but yes, we need players."

The Argentine sees new arrivals as key to keeping Atletico Madrid in the race for the top places in the table.

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Had his side closed the gap on the top two? He replied: "The end of the season will decide that, along with the accumulation of matches. It's clear that we need to strengthen our squad so we can keep staying close to the position we currently occupy, otherwise it will become very difficult."

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Barcelona and Real Madrid's stability also came up.

Simeone wouldn't be drawn on whether it might take 100 points to win the Spanish league title, saying: "I have no idea, honestly I have no idea. Only God knows what fate holds, and we would have to ask Him."

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For now, he'd rather look no further than Elche.

The Argentine also faced questions about how reliable his team are away from home compared with their home form. He pointed out that he'd already dealt with that after the Getafe game.

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He explained: "We already explained that after the Getafe match, and now we are thinking about Elche, who haven't had good results at home, but they are a team who compete well and have played good games, and could have won or drawn. We will have to steer the match down the path where we think we can hurt them."

Two Elche players earned warm words: German Valera and Murcio, both of whom Simeone knows from their time at Atletico Madrid.

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On Valera, he said: "He is playing at a great level, he has developed a lot and has created new positions for himself that he has got used to playing in. He is a hard-working, quick player, we have known him since he was young, and we always wish the best for the players who have passed through here."

Turning to Murcio, Simeone highlighted his qualities and what he brings to Elche: "He is a player with fighting spirit, work rate and the intelligence to understand movements and positioning. He is a big help to Elche, and tomorrow we will meet and say hello."

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Reporters quizzed El Cholo on Jonathan David's development and role in the team. He insisted he's still counting on the striker, even when the minutes aren't coming.

He said: "From the start, and even when he didn't play in some matches, he is a player who is useful to us and helps us. He moves well off the ball and makes the runs we need, and when his turn comes to play, I hope he shows the same level he produced in his best spells since he arrived."

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Mendoza drew attention too. Simeone liked what he'd seen of his progress, but admitted the player had needed time to adapt to the demands of Atletico Madrid.

Simeone said: "He continues to develop, the change was a big one for him. At first he struggled to gain the rhythm and strength needed to reach the level he shows today, both in competition and in training. He prepared himself well over the summer so he would arrive with better tools to compete. He has quality, and I hope he keeps raising his intensity so that he can compete."