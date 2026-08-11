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Cristian Romero Tottenham 2025-26Getty
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Simeone's recommendation to decide the fate of Atlético's negotiations with Romero

Transfers
D. Simeone
Atletico Madrid
C. Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
Argentina

The Argentine coach imposes his word

Atlético Madrid have edged closer to one of their most important deals of the summer, with talks to sign Argentine defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur now in their final stages.

Journalist Pedro Fullana told the programme "El Larguero" that the move came at the direct request of Diego Simeone. The coach pushed to strengthen his defence with his compatriot Romero, hoping to restore the solidity the side lacked last season.

Tottenham dragged their feet over recent weeks, yet the last few hours have brought significant progress. The Rojiblancos are confident of wrapping up the deal for less than 40 million euros in the coming days.

Sales will fund the move. Atlético expect around 20 million euros from Nahuel Molina and the same from Matteo Ruggeri, plus another 10 million from Thiago Almada's departure to River Plate.

Romero, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to smooth his switch to the Spanish capital. He wants to wear the red and white shirt next season and has turned down every other offer while he waits for the two clubs to strike an agreement.

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